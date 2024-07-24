Banks should be contributing to DCB Scheme – Deputy MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy believes banks should be contributing to the Defective Concrete Blocks Grant Scheme.

It’s as further correspondence from the Attorney General has emerged in The Ditch. In the correspondence, Paul Gallagher suggested that, as a matter of legal principle, it would not be unfair to require that the banks make some contribution to the scheme in respect of the benefit they would receive.

Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn says the advice from the Attorney General is further evidence that banks should be contributing to the redress scheme.

He says there are questions to be answered as to why the advice was not followed on this occasion: