Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Fianna Fail general election candidate nominee believes a refocus of economic growth in Donegal is needed

A Termon man who has put his name forward for nomination to contest the general election for Fianna Fail believes there needs to be a refocus on economic growth in Donegal.

Ben Harkin along with Minister Charlie McConalogue, former Junior Minister and MEP Pat the Cope Gallagher, Senator Niall Blaney and Councillors Donal Mandy Kelly and Micheal Naughton have all put themselves forward for nomination ahead of the party’s selection convention in the coming weeks.

Mr Harkin says the county has been lagging behind for too long:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ben Harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fianna Fail general election candidate nominee believes a refocus of economic growth in Donegal is needed

24 July 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Gardai carry out raid in Letterkenny

24 July 2024
homeless
News, Top Stories

Over 1,100 households prevented from entering homelessness in last three months

24 July 2024
Derry Missing 1
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Derry teenager

24 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ben Harkin
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fianna Fail general election candidate nominee believes a refocus of economic growth in Donegal is needed

24 July 2024
Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
News, Top Stories

Gardai carry out raid in Letterkenny

24 July 2024
homeless
News, Top Stories

Over 1,100 households prevented from entering homelessness in last three months

24 July 2024
Derry Missing 1
News, Top Stories

Police concerned for missing Derry teenager

24 July 2024
court-768x644
News, Audio, Top Stories

Protest to take place today outside Buncrana Courthouse as barristers strike

24 July 2024
RTE
News, Top Stories

Cabinet to sign off on new RTÉ funding model

24 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube