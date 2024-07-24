Fianna Fail general election candidate nominee believes a refocus of economic growth in Donegal is needed

A Termon man who has put his name forward for nomination to contest the general election for Fianna Fail believes there needs to be a refocus on economic growth in Donegal.

Ben Harkin along with Minister Charlie McConalogue, former Junior Minister and MEP Pat the Cope Gallagher, Senator Niall Blaney and Councillors Donal Mandy Kelly and Micheal Naughton have all put themselves forward for nomination ahead of the party’s selection convention in the coming weeks.

Mr Harkin says the county has been lagging behind for too long: