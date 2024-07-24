Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai carry out raid in Letterkenny

Garda

Gardai carried out a search of a property in Letterkenny this morning.

No details of the nature of the raid of the property in the Lower Main Street are known at this time.

Gardai say no arrests have been made however, investigations are ongoing.

