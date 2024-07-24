Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Glenties only LEA in Donegal to record more deaths than births in 2021

Glenties is one of just three Local Electoral Areas in the country that had more deaths than births in 2021.

A total of 397 deaths were recorded in Donegal in 2021 while there were 1,756 births.

The majority of people who died in Donegal in 2021 died as a result of diseases of the circulatory system. The second most common cause of death was tumours.

According to CSO figures released today, of the 397 people who passed away in the county in 2021, 253 were attributed to diseases of the circulatory system.

The death rate in the county was highest in the Donegal LEA at 8.3 per 1,000 people.

Letterkenny had the highest birth rate in the county at 12.2 per 1,000 people. 445 births were recorded in the town in 2021.

A total of 1,756 births were recorded in Donegal that year with Glenties the only LEA in the county recording more deaths that births.

235 people died in the LEA in 2021 with 198 births recorded.

The lowest number of both births and deaths was recorded in the Milford local electoral area.

