Striking Criminal barristers are withdrawing services around the country again today in a row over fees.

Protests are taking place at 11 courthouses this morning including in Buncrana.

Barristers say there’s been no commitment to a timeline – despite a Government report as far back as 2018 stating fee restoration was justified.

Donegal barrister Aoife McNickle says whether further action takes place is based on the action of Government: