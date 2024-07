The Donegal TEN-T Project has received Cabinet approval to move to the planning stage.

When complete, the works hope to address critical transport deficiencies in the county.

Included routes are the Twin Towns By-Pass, Letterkenny to Manorcunningham and Manorcunnuingham to Lifford, linking the A5 in Strabane.

Minister Charlie McConalogue welcomed news today and hopes the planning stage will progress efficiently: