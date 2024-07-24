There needs to be a plan for when DCB houses become inhabitable – Cllr Joy Beard

A member of the 100% Redress Party is again calling for the use of modular homes in a bid to plan ahead for when houses affected by defective concrete deteriorate become in total states of disrepair.

Cllr Joy Beard is warning that there will be many families left with no where to go when their own houses become inhabitable.

Officials within Donegal County Council have told Cllr Beard modular housing is not within their remit and is the responsibility of the Government.

This is something that Cllr Beard does not accept: