Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

 

The Nine Til Noon  is broadcast live each weekday between 9am to 12noon. You can listen back to a podcast of the latest Friday edition below!

Our Friday Panel is Emma McGrath, John McNulty and Ciaran Mullooly . Topics include funding for RTE and Sinn Fein’s plans to deal with immigration:

 

In this hour we link up to Paris ahead of the Olympics and the NWRA Director urges government to follow through on Ten-T commitments:

 

Katie joins Greg and Michael for ‘That’s Entertainment’:

 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 July 2024
Dennis Kelly
News, Audio, Top Stories

NWRA Director urges government to follow through on Ten-T commitments

26 July 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Uisce Éireann continue to appeal to Letterkenny residents to conserve water

26 July 2024
John McNulty
News, Audio, Top Stories

McNulty confirms he is considering seeking a General Election nomination from Fine Gael

26 July 2024
