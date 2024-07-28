Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Armagh are All Ireland Senior Football Champions

Photo: Armagh GAA on Twitter

Armagh are All Ireland Senior Football Champions for the second time as they defeated Galway 1-11 to 0-13 in Croke Park this afternoon.

An Aaron McKay goal in the 47th minute proved to be the decisive moment of the match.

Galway pushed for an equaliser deep into injury time and hit the post with a last-gasp effort to level the game but ultimately it was Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh side that held on for a famous win.

McGeeney has become just the sixth man to win Sam Maguire as a captain and a manager.

With the full time report from Croke Park, here’s Michael McMullan…

 

