Uisce Éireann has renewed its appeal to people in Ramelton, Milford, and Kerrykeel to conserve water over the coming days.

Last week’s dry weather conditions have resulted in low lake levels at Milford.

As a result, property owners are being urged to be mindful of their usage to allow supply to catch up with demand and enable reservoirs to fully replenish.

The utility is warning that high usage can lead to pressure reductions, which can impact the water supply.