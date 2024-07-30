New government scheme for young fishermen ‘irresponsible’ – Deputy Pringle

A Donegal Deputy has labelled a new scheme for young fishermen rolled out by Government ‘irresponsible’.

Marine Minister Charlie McConalogue launched the Young Fisher Scheme last month which provides support to support the purchase of a first fishing vessel with up to 40% of the cost of purchasing the vessel available.

Deputy Thomas Pringle however, claims the initiative is inadequate and has warned that it will put young skippers and fishermen at financial risk.

He says anyone availing of the scheme faces debts of hundreds of thousands of euro: