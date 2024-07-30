Woman (70s) seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Dunkineely yesterday

A woman was seriously injured in a three vehicle crash yesterday evening in Dunkineely.

A van and two cars collided at around 5:40pm.

The woman in her 70s was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Meanwhile a man in his 30s, who was driving the van, is being treated for non life-threatening injuries at Letterkenny University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

The road remains closed at this time for a technical examination.

A local diversion is in place, however HGVs are asked to travel via Adara, as the diversion route is narrow.