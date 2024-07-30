Years of hard work have paid off for Mona McSharry

Mona McSharry opened Ireland’s medal account for the 2024 Olympic Games on Monday evening in Paris.

The Sligo native who was a member of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon under Coach Grace Meade took bronze in the Women’s 100-metre breaststroke final – Ireland first swimming medal in 28 years.

McSharry pipped Italy’s Benedetta Pinato to the wall by just one-hundredth of a second.

2016 Olympian Nicholas Quinn says McSharry’s medal will breed confidence in the Irish team.

Speaking directly afterwards McSharry said: “I’m very excited! I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet that I’ve actually won a medal! I think once I get up on the podium it’ll all become really real but I think it’s just amazing because it’s years of hard work that have paid off and it just feels amazing!

Asked what she thought when she saw the result she said: “A little bit of relief, a little bit of wow – okay this is actually happening! Then just really excited to be in that position.”

Reflecting on the story of the race itself: “I could see the Chinese girl beside me so I knew that she was ahead of me so I was like I need to try and catch her because if she’s ahead then I don’t know what’s going on, on the other side – I can’t see that.

“I had a bad first fifty – my goggles filled up with water a little bit so not a perfect race but it just shows you’re in it until the end and you just have to keep going – I was like ‘I’m not giving up, I’m going, I’m going’ and I think it was 0.01 between me and the next swimmers so that’s kind of crazy, but that’s what racing is about – close finishes!”

“I’m still that little girl from Sligo” 🥉 The tears are in full flow as the reality of Olympic bronze sinks in for Mona McSharry #RTESport #Paris2024

📱Updates https://t.co/NhnQoPxaeE

📺Watch https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ pic.twitter.com/bq90VJUOak — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 29, 2024

Headphone warning 🚨😂 We caught up with Mona McSharry after she claimed bronze in the women’s 100m breaststroke🥉#BBCOlympics #Olympics #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/a4jYgtQA0W — BBC SPORT NI (@BBCSPORTNI) July 29, 2024

WHAT A FINISH!!!! 🇮🇪 Mona McSharry brings home the bronze in a race in which the top five spots were separated by just 0.32 seconds! She’s just the second Irish swimmer EVER to win an Olympic medal!!! pic.twitter.com/6su0KL89Kh — Tennessee Swimming & Diving (@Vol_SwimDive) July 29, 2024