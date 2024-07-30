Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Years of hard work have paid off for Mona McSharry

Mona McSharry opened Ireland’s medal account for the 2024 Olympic Games on Monday evening in Paris.

The Sligo native who was a member of the Marlins Club in Ballyshannon under Coach Grace Meade took bronze in the Women’s 100-metre breaststroke final – Ireland first swimming medal in 28 years.

McSharry pipped Italy’s Benedetta Pinato to the wall by just one-hundredth of a second.

2016 Olympian Nicholas Quinn says McSharry’s medal will breed confidence in the Irish team.

Speaking directly afterwards McSharry said: “I’m very excited! I don’t think it’s fully sunk in yet that I’ve actually won a medal! I think once I get up on the podium it’ll all become really real but I think it’s just amazing because it’s years of hard work that have paid off and it just feels amazing!

Asked what she thought when she saw the result she said: “A little bit of relief, a little bit of wow – okay this is actually happening! Then just really excited to be in that position.”

Reflecting on the story of the race itself: “I could see the Chinese girl beside me so I knew that she was ahead of me so I was like I need to try and catch her because if she’s ahead then I don’t know what’s going on, on the other side – I can’t see that.

“I had a bad first fifty – my goggles filled up with water a little bit so not a perfect race but it just shows you’re in it until the end and you just have to keep going – I was like ‘I’m not giving up, I’m going, I’m going’ and I think it was 0.01 between me and the next swimmers so that’s kind of crazy, but that’s what racing is about – close finishes!”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Arrest
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry in relation to the freedom of information data breach released

30 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Woman (70s) seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Dunkineely yesterday

30 July 2024
court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced for Derry burglary last Easter

30 July 2024
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

First hearing into Omagh bombing public enquiry today

30 July 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Arrest
Top Stories, News

Man arrested in Derry in relation to the freedom of information data breach released

30 July 2024
Gardai (1)
News, Top Stories

Woman (70s) seriously injured in three vehicle crash in Dunkineely yesterday

30 July 2024
court-768x644
News, Top Stories

Man sentenced for Derry burglary last Easter

30 July 2024
omaghbomb
News, Audio, Top Stories

First hearing into Omagh bombing public enquiry today

30 July 2024
road closed
News, Top Stories

N56 remains closed following serious crash in Dunkineely

30 July 2024
Fish-Fishing-Fishermen
News, Audio, Top Stories

New government scheme for young fishermen ‘irresponsible’ – Deputy Pringle

30 July 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube