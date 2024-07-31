Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
8% increase in patients without bed at LUH

The number of patients without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital is up 8%.

According to latest figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 295 people waited on a trolley at the hospital during July. That figure is up from 272 during the same period in 2023.

Over 9,755 people, including 73 children, were treated on a trolley or chair in hospitals across the country last month.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says overcrowding in July has been really worrying and is an indicator for what can be expected for the remainder of the year unless meaningful action is taken by the HSE and individual hospital groups.

