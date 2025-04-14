Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

Buncrana GP Dr Ciara Steele joins Greg to emphaise the importance of an elective Surgery unit being located in Letterkenny, one is currently earmarked for Sligo. Chris joins Greg to highlight and extreme case of dangerous driving in Donegal at the weekend:

We get an update from the Little Angels Campaign after it was confirmed that spaces will be made available for students in September who had been told none were available, Ann Owens recounts the story of her friend Jim who battled cancer, DCB and vulture funds and we tell you about a special Stars in Their Eyes event for Letterkenny later this month:

Brenden Devenney talks GAA we hear how new UK rules will impact Donegal tourism and there’s reaction to Rory McElroy’s historic win at the Master becoming only the 6th player in history to achieve the career grand slam:

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 April 2025
Irish-Water-pic2
News

Water main burst causing supply disruptions in Clomany

14 April 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Two men charged following alleged weekend assault in Derry

14 April 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Gardai make arrest following Killybegs death

14 April 2025
