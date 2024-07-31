Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Four Donegal projects awarded IFI funding

Four projects in Donegal are to benefit from the International Fund for Ireland.

€3.7 million has been awarded to 17 projects across border counties and Northern Ireland in a bid to deliver peace and reconciliation work.

In Donegal, the Manchester United Foundation has been awarded almost €350,000 for it’s ‘Inspires Programme’.

Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre, the Milford and District Resource Centre and Inishowen Development Partnership have received a combined total of almost €487,000.

More information:

Four projects across Donegal have received support through the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) and Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP). 

Milford and District Resource CLG has been awarded €167,288/£148,042 through PYDP for the two-year ‘Mulroy Youth Engagement Project’/The M.Y.E Future Project’. Based in Milford, it will outreach into isolated, rural community areas across north Donegal and intends to recruit 18 young people who will benefit from training and support in good relations, personal and social development, and employability skills. 

Lifford Clonleigh Resource Centre and Include Youth have received €171,014/£151,339 through PYDP for the 24-month ‘Leadership Education for the Appreciation of Diversity’ (L.E.A.D) project. It will work with new groups of up to 35 young people each year, aged 16-20, from communities on each side of the East Donegal-West Tyrone border in partnership with local schools. Outreach group work will also see the project link up with youth groups, sports clubs, and community organisations.  

Manchester United Foundation have been awarded €349,941 / £309,683 through CiPP for the 24-month ‘Inspires Programme’ that will connect with young people and inspire them to make positive choices in their lives. The project will connect three schools and communities on a cross-border and cross-community basis by exploring social and cultural experiences, education and the community, and community cohesion. This will be delivered in partnership with Rosses Community School, Dungloe (County Donegal), St Joseph’s Boys’ School, Creggan (Derry/Londonderry), Oakgrove Integrated College, Strathfoyle (Derry/Londonderry), Donegal Education and Training Board (ETB), and Ulster University, Magee (Derry/Londonderry). 

Breen Centre has been awarded €148,599/ £131,504 with cross-border partner Inishowen Development Partnership via CiPP for the 12-month ‘Women Crossing Borders’ project. It will deliver opportunities for sustained, meaningful and purposeful contact between individuals and groups of different backgrounds, on a cross-border basis. Led by women, it will explore how to develop sustainable and thriving groups from marginalised and disadvantaged areas. It will be delivered with across (County Donegal) and Newtownabbey (County Antrim). 

 

Advertisement

