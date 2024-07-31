Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lack of OTs and speech therapists for adults with intellectual disabilities in Donegal needs to be addressed – Cllr Meehan

There is a gap in services available for adults with intellectual disabilities in Donegal.

Cllr Declan Meehan submitted a written question on the matter to the Region Health Forum West, highlighting in particular speech and language therapists.

Responding the HSE outlined that there are two senior speech and language therapists were appointed to the Donegal Intellectual Disability Service last year, however one of those posts is now temporarily vacant.

The position of the senior occupational therapist became vacant in 2022, and despite recruitment efforts, the role was unable to be filled.

Agency OTs were hired on two separate occasions on a part time basis to cope with demand.

Cllr Meehan says the response will not appease those who came to him with concerns, but it does give a clear insight to the state of affairs in Donegal:

