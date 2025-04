A woman who lost her 23-year-old daughter in a crash on the A5 between Derry and Strabane in 2016 is urging people to think before they share images or details of road collisions online.

A new North West road victim support group – with members from Donegal, Derry and Tyrone – wants to get the message out that it’s “not your story to tell”.

Marie O’Brien says she was ‘racing the internet’ to tell her son that his sister was dead…………..