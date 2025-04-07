Fire service still battling blaze at Barnesmore Gap

The fire service is continuing to battle a fire at Barnesmore Gap. It was first reported last evening at around 6pm, and despite efforts to stop the spread last night, it did take hold again in the early hours.

Garry Martin is the Director of Emergency Services with Donegal County Council, he says there’s a helicopter onsite again this morning to help attack the blaze. He says at the moment, there are no homes in danger, and farmers are in the area at the moment moving animals where necessary…………

There are also reports of a fire at Knockalla on the Fanad Peninsula this morning. Donegal County Council says a number of fire tenders are at the scene, and the situation is being closely monitored.

A ‘Condition Orange’ Fire Danger Notice remains in place across Donegal until midday today, with a possibility that it will be further extended.