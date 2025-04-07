Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Fire service still battling blaze at Barnesmore Gap

 

The fire service is continuing to battle a fire at Barnesmore Gap. It was first reported last evening at around 6pm, and despite efforts to stop the spread last night, it did take hold again in the early hours.

Garry Martin is the Director of Emergency Services with Donegal County Council, he says there’s a helicopter onsite again this morning to help attack the blaze. He says at the moment, there are no homes in danger, and farmers are in the area at the moment moving animals where necessary…………

 

There are also reports of a fire at Knockalla on the Fanad Peninsula this morning. Donegal County Council says a number of fire tenders are at the scene, and the situation is being closely monitored.

A ‘Condition Orange’ Fire Danger Notice remains in place across Donegal until midday today, with a possibility that it will be further extended.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Water supply disruptions possible in Lifford due to burst water main

7 April 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Top Stories, News

40 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning, the second highest figure in the state

7 April 2025
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Man charged with burglary and assault following Derry break-in

7 April 2025
Dog Poo Bin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for a national DNA database to help track down dog poo offenders

7 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Water supply disruptions possible in Lifford due to burst water main

7 April 2025
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
Top Stories, News

40 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning, the second highest figure in the state

7 April 2025
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Man charged with burglary and assault following Derry break-in

7 April 2025
Dog Poo Bin
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for a national DNA database to help track down dog poo offenders

7 April 2025
orange fire warning
Audio, News, Top Stories

People urged not to light any flames outdoors as fire service battles wildfires in Barnesmore and Knockalla

7 April 2025
N56
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal’s TDs and Senators urged to present a united front on the need for N56 planning changes

7 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube