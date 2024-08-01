Inspector launches Donegal Bank Holiday Road Safety Campaign with a stark warning to drivers

The RSA and Garda August Bank Holiday road-safety campaign kicks off today and runs until Wednesday.

Motorists are being warned that means an extended enforcement period across the weekend – targeting speeding, drink and drug driving, and the use of mobile phones.

It’s also ‘Amber Thursday’…. an inter-agency initiative to improve safety on the roads, the water, or when dealing with the risk of fire.

Gardai in Donegal say they will be out in force over the coming days.

The head of the Roads Policing Unit in Donegal is Inspector Seamus McMonagle, he says in light of recent statistics, a key message this year is not to allow yourself get distracted behind the wheel …………………