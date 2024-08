Derry City will travel to Tolka Park to take on SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders Shelbourne tomorrow night.

City, who sit 2nd, know that a win will put them level on points with the league’s leaders.

Candy Stripes manager Ruaidhri Higgins has praised Damien Duff’s side, saying they are a “smashing team” but noted that his Derry side are also “not in a bad place” at the moment.

Higgins spoke to the assembled press in the lead up to the contest…

Kick-off tomorrow night is at 7:45PM.