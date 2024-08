Taking showers, drinking coffee and drinking water to remove alcohol from your system are just some of the myths Drink Aware is trying to dispel.

The group says time is the only way to process alcohol, as they’re appealing to drivers not to drink and drive over the bank holiday period.

An Garda Síochána says it arrests on average one driver every hour for intoxicated driving.

Noirin Byrne from DrinkAware is asking people to arrange alternative ways home this weekend.