Donegal jockey Dylan Browne McMonagle had a winner at the Galway Races yesterday evening.

He was on board “Oriole” and romped home to victory as a 7 /1 shot in the 5:25 race.

Dylan has 3 rides at the festival today as the Galway Races come to a close this evening.

Oisin Orr is also in action today. He has 3 races at Chester.