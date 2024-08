Leitrim overcame Tyrone by the slenderest of margins in the All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship Final at Croke Park this afternoon.

Despite huge pressure from Tyrone to snatch an equaliser at the death, Leitrim held on to win 3-11 to 3-10 and claim their first intermediate title since 2007.

With the full time report from Croke Park, here’s Aisling O’Reilly…