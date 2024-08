A man in his 20s has been killed in a road crash in County Sligo.

It happened when his van collided with a lorry just after 6 o’clock this morning on the N15 at Urlar just north of Drumcliffe.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was taken to Sligo University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and diversions are in place.