Mary Lou McDonald announces passing of her father

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has announced the death of her father Patrick.

She confirmed the news on X this afternoon.

McDonald sent “a million thanks” to people for the “love and support” her family has received since her father’s passing.

Top Stories

Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

West Donegal residents affected by serious water supply issues

4 August 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Rathmullan due to burst water main

4 August 2024
0_Patrick-Bernard-Paddy-McDonald
News, Top Stories

Mary Lou McDonald announces passing of her father

4 August 2024
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Top Stories

New poll reveals Irish people don’t believe in a Fianna Fail led Government

4 August 2024
