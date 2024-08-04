Mary Lou McDonald announces passing of her father

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has announced the death of her father Patrick.
She confirmed the news on X this afternoon.
McDonald sent “a million thanks” to people for the “love and support” her family has received since her father’s passing.
