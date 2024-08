Drivers are warned that the Redcastle to Gleneely road (L-6251, L-1441 & L-1411-4)will be closed to facilitate essential maintenance works.

The route is being closed from its junction with the R238 at Redcastle Village to its junction with the L-6191 at Carrickmaquigley.

Works are due to begin at 8 o’clock tomorrow morning and will be in place until 6pm on Friday 16th August.

Alternative routes for through traffic are via the R238 to Moville.

Local access will be maintained throughout.