Reservoir interruption to affect Na Dunaibh area

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to An Dumha, An Meall Mór, Doire Chasáin, Na Dúnaibh, MÍobhaigh, Dooen, Dún Dubháin and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 9am tomorrow.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to An Machaire Beag, Leargain Riach, Cionn na Leargaí, Na Dúnaibh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from midnight until 6am on 5th August.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return