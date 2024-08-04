Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Elections 2024

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Reservoir interruption to affect Na Dunaibh area

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to An Dumha, An Meall Mór, Doire Chasáin, Na Dúnaibh, MÍobhaigh, Dooen, Dún Dubháin and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 9am tomorrow.

Uisce Eireann recommend that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.

A reservoir interruption may cause supply disruptions to An Machaire Beag, Leargain Riach, Cionn na Leargaí, Na Dúnaibh and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place from midnight until 6am on 5th August.

It is recommended that those affected allow 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Ruaidhri Higgins 130923
News

Derry City and Shelbourne set for top-of-the-table showdown – Ruaidhri Higgins’ press conference

4 August 2024
HEALTH Alcohol 074058
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drink Aware dispels alcohol myths

4 August 2024
453257836_898062589031455_66158129542536819_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council reminds public of emergency contact numbers ahead of Status Orange weather warning

4 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to affect Na Dunaibh area

4 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Ruaidhri Higgins 130923
News

Derry City and Shelbourne set for top-of-the-table showdown – Ruaidhri Higgins’ press conference

4 August 2024
HEALTH Alcohol 074058
News, Audio, Top Stories

Drink Aware dispels alcohol myths

4 August 2024
453257836_898062589031455_66158129542536819_n
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council reminds public of emergency contact numbers ahead of Status Orange weather warning

4 August 2024
irish-water-workers (1)
News, Top Stories

Reservoir interruption to affect Na Dunaibh area

4 August 2024
Filling-kettle_Boil-Water-1024x683 (1)
News, Top Stories

West Donegal residents affected by serious water supply issues

4 August 2024
Taps that turn off automatically help prevent water being wasted
News, Top Stories

Supply disruptions in Rathmullan due to burst water main

4 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube