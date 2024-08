A number of water outages are affecting parts of West Donegal today.

Residents in Gortahork and Falcarragh have been without water since last night.

Local Councillor Michael McClafferty warns that the issue may carry over into tonight.

Cllr McClafferty says the following areas will be affected: Old Town, Upper Killult, Lower Killult, Clonbarra, Balintemple, Ballyconnal (partially) and Balliness.

Donegal County Council says they are currently investigating the reports.