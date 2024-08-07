Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Almost 12% of Ireland’s derelict residences are in Donegal

Over 20 thousand residential buildings were classified as derelict in June this year.

A new quarter-2 report by GeoDirectory found the figure has fallen by 3.4 per cent compared to the same time last year.

The report says Derelict address points continue to be concentrated along the west coast of Ireland, with Mayo registering the highest concentration

of derelict address points at almost 14% of the national total, followed by Donegal at almost 12% and Galway at almost 9%.

CEO of GeoDirectory Dara Keogh says there is a big difference between the east and west of the country………….

Meanwhile, the report finds that in the 12 months to June, there were 716 new addresses registered in Donegal, while construction commenced on 947 new housing units in the county over the same period.

 

You can access the full report at Geodirectory August 2024

