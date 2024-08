A DUP delegation’s meeting with healthcare staff at a major hospital later.

It follows reports some overseas health workers in Northern Ireland have expressed fear of staying the country in the wake of recent disorder.

In the latest night of unrest in Belfast – there was a spate of criminal disorder and hate crime attacks – including a hijacking and an attack on a Middle Eastern shop.

Six arrests have been made.

Meanwhile – later there’ll be a rally in Derry to show opposition to racism.