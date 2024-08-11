Cockhill win FAI Tom Hand Trophy

Cockhill Celtic won the FAI Tom Hand Trophy with a dramatic penalty shootout victory over FAI Intermediate Cup winners Glebe North yesterday afternoon.

Gavin Cullen’s men found themselves 1-0 down inside just 5 minutes and looked to be heading for defeat when Glebe made it 2-0 with around 20 minutes of normal time remaining.

A Garbhan Friel penalty on 86 minutes set it up for a pulstating end to the game during which Cockhill pressed to find the equaliser.

It was Jay Bradley who popped up at the back post on 89 minutes to nod home and send the game to penalties.

Goalkeeper Harry Doherty was the Cockhill hero once again as he saved Glebe’s 5th penalty to send the Tom Hand Trophy to Inishowen.