Donegal Club Championship Results – Sunday 11th August

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship
Glenfin 1-07 – 1-11 Dungloe
Four Masters 3-09 – 1-07 Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 1-13 – 0-14 Downings
Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-15 – 0-13 Ardara
Donegal Intermediate Football Championship
Bundoran 1-07 – 0-07 Burt
Termon 4-14 – 0-16 Naomh Columba
Na Rossa 2-10 – 1-11 Naomh Muire LR
Donegal Junior Championship
N Pádraig Muff 0-11 – 1-03 Urris
N Pádraig Lifford 1-08 – 2-16 Naomh Ultan
Robert Emmets 1-05 – 1-10 Naomh Bríd
Naomh Colmcille 0-05 – 4-14 Convoy
Pettigo 0-06 – 4-20 Carndonagh
Donegal Senior B Football Championship
Glenfin 1-07 – 0-04 Dungloe
Four Masters 1-09 – 1-08 Gaoth Dobhair
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings
Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-13 – 2-10 Ardara
Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship
Bundoran 0-04 – 0-10 Burt
Termon 4-22 – 0-10 Naomh Columba
Donegal Junior B Championship
Convoy 0-07 – 1-06 Urris
Carndonagh 2-12 – 2-09 Pádraig Muff
Naomh Ultan 0-05 – 3-08 Naomh Bríd