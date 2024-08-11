Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal Club Championship Results – Sunday 11th August

 

Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship

Glenfin 1-07 – 1-11 Dungloe

Four Masters 3-09 – 1-07 Gaoth Dobhair

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon 1-13 – 0-14 Downings

Sean Mac Cumhaill 3-15 – 0-13 Ardara

Donegal Intermediate Football Championship

Bundoran 1-07 – 0-07 Burt

Termon 4-14 – 0-16 Naomh Columba

Na Rossa 2-10 – 1-11 Naomh Muire LR

Donegal Junior Championship

N Pádraig Muff 0-11 – 1-03 Urris

N Pádraig Lifford 1-08 – 2-16 Naomh Ultan

Robert Emmets 1-05 – 1-10 Naomh Bríd

Naomh Colmcille 0-05 – 4-14 Convoy

Pettigo 0-06 – 4-20 Carndonagh

Donegal Senior B Football Championship

Glenfin 1-07 – 0-04 Dungloe

Four Masters 1-09 – 1-08 Gaoth Dobhair

Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon V Downings

Sean Mac Cumhaill 1-13 – 2-10 Ardara

Donegal Intermediate B Football Championship

Bundoran 0-04 – 0-10 Burt

Termon 4-22 – 0-10 Naomh Columba

Donegal Junior B Championship

Convoy 0-07 – 1-06 Urris

Carndonagh 2-12 – 2-09 Pádraig Muff

Naomh Ultan 0-05 – 3-08 Naomh Bríd

Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
News, Top Stories

No casualties reported after IDF vehicles caught in air attack

11 August 2024
weather storm rain umbrella
News, Top Stories

Donegal weather warning upgraded to status orange from midnight

11 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal to face yellow rain warning tonight

11 August 2024
Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

10 police officers injured in Derry unrest last night

11 August 2024
