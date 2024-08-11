Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal to face yellow rain warning tonight

Donegal and a number of other counties will be under a status yellow weather warning from tonight.

The advisory for rain will last from 10pm until 7am tomorrow.

Thundery downpours are likely along with difficult travelling conditions.

Top Stories

thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal to face yellow rain warning tonight

11 August 2024
Stones and bricks litter the road as police riot squad move forward
News, Top Stories

10 police officers injured in Derry unrest last night

11 August 2024
who-is-simon-harris-a-profile-of-our-potential-next-taoiseach
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in NW over online threats against Taoiseach

11 August 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to close this week to facilitate TV production

11 August 2024
