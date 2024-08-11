Donegal to face yellow rain warning tonight

Donegal and a number of other counties will be under a status yellow weather warning from tonight.
The advisory for rain will last from 10pm until 7am tomorrow.
Thundery downpours are likely along with difficult travelling conditions.
