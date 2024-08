Gary Wilson isn’t getting ahead of himself and says “there’s a long way to go yet” after he saw his side overcome the challenge of Ardara in the Donegal Senior Championship First Round this afternoon.

3-15 to 0-13 was how it finished in Sean MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal star Oisin Gallen hit the net after only 2 minutes of action but hobbled off shortly afterwards.

Wilson gave his reaction to Ryan Ferry at full time…