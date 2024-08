Sean MacCumhaills ran out comfortable 3-15 to 0-13 winners over Ardara in the first round of the Michael Murphy Sports Donegal Senior Football Championship in Ballybofey this afternoon.

An early goal from Oisin Gallen set MacCumhaills on their way to a 2-07 to 0-06 lead at half time and they never looked back.

With the full time report for Highland Radio, here’s Ryan Ferry…