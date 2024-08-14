Business Matters, EP 206: The Circular Dress Collaborative – plus Walking Ireland

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore looks at two businesses in the county, one that is just opening and other that is well established.

A new sustainable fashion centre Circular Dress Collaborative is a new hub for sustainable fashion and events in the communities of Donegal and surrounding counties. It encourages consumers to participate in the circular economy by selling their clothing dresses and event clothing and accessories. A price is set with 60% going to the seller and 40% is commission. Sellers can earn money from the clothes that find new homes while keeping textiles out of landfills. It was set up by Sheila Clancy O’Donnell, a New York native, who has extensive experience in the fashion industry.

Chris also spoke with Letterbarrow man John McGroary who has set up a tour company called Walking Ireland which is going from strength to strength.

He caters for both groups and individuals and also does custom made tours.