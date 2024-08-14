NI Water says major improvement works on Derry’s Foyle Road will end in October

NI Water says works to upgrade the Tamneymore-Creggan Water Trunk Main in Derry will be complete by the end of October.

The work, which began this week, involves laying 500 metres of pipe along the Foyle Road from the east entrance of Coshowen to the junction with Lone Moor Road.

NI Water says a lane closure will be in effect for the duration of the scheme, and work will be completed in sections to keep disruption to a minimum.

Signage and traffic management measures are in place throughout the route, with a commitment that local access will be maintained at all times.

Project Manager Anna Delargy says the scheme will improve water services for customers in the area, including improving the security of the local water supply.

In a statement, she says notifications will be issued as the works progress to keep local residents and business owners informed of key dates. Working areas will have warning signs in place to protect the public from any hazards. The public are advised to stay out of these working areas for their own safety.