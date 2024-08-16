Derry beat Cork in FAI Cup

Derry City have progressed to the quarter finals of the FAI Cup.

On Friday evening the Candystrips beat Cork City at Turners Cross 1-0.

The games only goal was scored by Sam Todd in the 72nd minute.

Elsewhere, Premier Division leaders Shelbourne knocked out Galway United 5-3 on penalties, the game finished 1-1 after extra-time. Athlone Town beat Waterford 3-2 after extra-time, Wexford enjoyed a 3-0 win over Ballyfermot United, Drogheda beat Wilton United 9-0 and it finished up 7-0 to Treaty United in their Limerick derby with Pike Rovers in Markets Field.