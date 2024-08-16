Family of Denis Donaldson denied judge-led commission to examine his death

The family of Denis Donaldson, who was murdered in Donegal 19 years ago, have received a response from the Justice Minister Helen McIntee to a request made in 2021.

His murder remains unsolved and an inquest into his death has been adjourned 27 times.

The family have issued a public statement via their solicitor.

The 55 year old man was shot dead in Glenties in April 2006 after being exposed as an informer.

The Donaldson family requested the creation of a judge-led commission to examine all information and documentation relating to Mr Donaldson’s murder three years ago.

That was denied just a four days ago.

Minister McIntee cited circumstances, in particular, an active ongoing criminal investigation by An Garda Síochána as the reason why.

The statement says the delay in this investigation by the Irish Government has repeatedly frustrated the rights of the Donaldson family to establish the truth about this case.

Mr Donaldson’s daughter Jane said that her father was left exposed, without protection and that State agencies and officials in both jurisdictions were complicit.

Statement in full:

The Donaldson family, supported by a cross-section of people in public life, wrote to the Irish Justice Minister, Helen McEntee, in April 2021.

They requested the creation of a Judge-led commission to examine all information and documentation relating to Mr Donaldson’s murder.

A response was only received from Ms. McEntee this week (12/08/2024).

In the response, Ms. McEntee states that: “In the circumstances, and particularly in the light of an active ongoing criminal investigation by An Garda Síochána in this jurisdiction, I do not believe that it would be prudent to consider the establishment of a commission of enquiry in this jurisdiction.”

On behalf of her family, Mr Donaldson’s daughter Jane made the following comment:

“The Irish Government is publicly demanding an Article 2 compliant approach to legacy cases in the North of Ireland while it continues to refuse to provide an Article 2 compliant investigation into my father’s murder. In two decades since my father’s murder, no Irish Government Minister has been willing to meet my family and account for its double standards and differential treatment. Whilst others – like agent Stakeknife – were shielded and shepherded away to safety, my father was left exposed and given no protection. State agencies and officials in both jurisdictions were complicit in that and it is in the public interest to uncover the truth in an open, robust and transparent manner capable of commanding public confidence.”