Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

In the first hour, we hear from a parishoner about yesterday’s disturbances at the Church of the Irish Martyrs in Letterkenny, the campaign to have a mast near Doochary dismantled is intensifying, the Manager of Donegal Domestic Violence Services about the need for legislation to limit the rights of men who kill their partners, and Trinity College is looking at how to improve cancer outcomes for people with disabilities…….

In hour two, we discuss the need to protect children online, a senator outlines his vision of Ireland hosting the Olympics in 2072, and we speak to the former IT Religious Affairs Correspondent about his new book……..

In the third hour, Brenden Devenney looks ahead to tonight’s DL Debate, SF outline their Mental Health Action Plan, our Monday Focus previews the upcoming National Sheepdog Trials in Clonmany, and we hear from the Restaurants Association of Ireland about recent closures in the sector…………