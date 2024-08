This week on The DL Debate there’s a recap of the round 2 of the club championship in Donegal, Brendan Devenney and Pauric Hilferty are joined by John Gildea and Owenie McGarvey while All Ireland winning football manager Kieran McGeeney will give us his take on the 2024 season.

The DL Debate in association with Sara’s Kitchen at Sister Sara’s Letterkenny: