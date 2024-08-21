Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Former Liverpool defender signs on at Derry City

Derry City Football Club have announced the signing of former Liverpool, Derby County and Red Bull Salzburg defender Andre Wisdom until the end of the 2024 season.

The 31-year-old defender made the breakthrough at Liverpool and enjoyed a significant period with Derby County, who he joined for £4.5m from Liverpool.

The player, who can play at either right back or centre half has tasted success winning the double in Austria when playing for Red Bull Salzburg. Wisdom also played and captained the English U21 side during his career.

Andre spent last season with Warrington Town and will join City until the end of the season as the Candystripes tussle for the 2024 SSE Airtricity Premier Division title.

Assuming international clearance is received, Wisdom will be part of the squad that travels to the RSC to face Waterford in the Premier Division on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2024-08-21 153322
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught speeding in wet weather conditions

21 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Pier Carpark to close amid flood risks over next 24 hours

21 August 2024
vhi fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

VHI health insurance customers face second price increase this year

21 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-21 131653
News, Audio, Top Stories

37% injuries in pavement injuries to visually impaired people – Vision Ireland

21 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2024-08-21 153322
News, Top Stories

Two drivers caught speeding in wet weather conditions

21 August 2024
thunderstorm the=under rain storm weather warning yellow orange red
News, Top Stories

Donegal Town Pier Carpark to close amid flood risks over next 24 hours

21 August 2024
vhi fund
News, Audio, Top Stories

VHI health insurance customers face second price increase this year

21 August 2024
Screenshot 2024-08-21 131653
News, Audio, Top Stories

37% injuries in pavement injuries to visually impaired people – Vision Ireland

21 August 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

21 August 2024
#LoveDonegal - Image 4
News, Top Stories

#LoveDonegal day taking place in September

21 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube