Former Liverpool defender signs on at Derry City

Derry City Football Club have announced the signing of former Liverpool, Derby County and Red Bull Salzburg defender Andre Wisdom until the end of the 2024 season.

The 31-year-old defender made the breakthrough at Liverpool and enjoyed a significant period with Derby County, who he joined for £4.5m from Liverpool.

The player, who can play at either right back or centre half has tasted success winning the double in Austria when playing for Red Bull Salzburg. Wisdom also played and captained the English U21 side during his career.

Andre spent last season with Warrington Town and will join City until the end of the season as the Candystripes tussle for the 2024 SSE Airtricity Premier Division title.

Assuming international clearance is received, Wisdom will be part of the squad that travels to the RSC to face Waterford in the Premier Division on Friday.