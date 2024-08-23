‘Travellers are being failed by education system’ – Hugh Friel, Donegal Travellers Project

A member of the Donegal Travellers Project says travellers are being failed by the education system.

Hugh Friel, Men’s Health and Development Officer with the DTP says for years the educational needs of members of the traveller community have been overlooked.

He says children are progressing to secondary school unable to read or write.

Mr Friel’s son, David has excelled in the education system and is now a lecturer.

However, he says discrimination within the education system in Ireland still exists: