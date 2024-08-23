Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
‘Travellers are being failed by education system’ – Hugh Friel, Donegal Travellers Project

A member of the Donegal Travellers Project says travellers are being failed by the education system.

Hugh Friel, Men’s Health and Development Officer with the DTP says for years the educational needs of members of the traveller community have been overlooked.

He says children are progressing to secondary school unable to read or write.

Mr Friel’s son, David has excelled in the education system and is now a lecturer.

However, he says discrimination within the education system in Ireland still exists:

Top Stories

Guildhall-Exterior
News, Top Stories

Book of Condolence to open in Derry in memory of Nell McCafferty

23 August 2024
waw-errigal-derryveagh
News, Top Stories

€147,449 in funding for Donegal under Town Centre First initiative

23 August 2024
School
News, Audio, Top Stories

‘Travellers are being failed by education system’ – Hugh Friel, Donegal Travellers Project

23 August 2024
FireBrigadeGeneral_large
News, Top Stories

Agricultural sheds damaged by fire in Raphoe

23 August 2024
