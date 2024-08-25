Eddie O’Reilly on Langan’s late winner: “It was just brilliant to see him kicking it over the bar”

St.Michael’s player Eddie O’Reilly was singing the praises of his club-mate and county star Michael Langan as he was able to slot over a superb free-kick in the dying embers to win a scrappy game against Dungloe at The Bridge.

Langan’s late winner was the home side’s first score of the second half as the wind severely affected the contest – St.Michaels led 0-08 to 0-01 at half time and, incredibly, it finished 0-09 to 0-08.

O’Reilly spoke to Ryan Ferry after full time at The Bridge…

St. Michaels have now won three from three in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship.