Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Eddie O’Reilly on Langan’s late winner: “It was just brilliant to see him kicking it over the bar”

St. Michaels player Eddie O’Reilly

St.Michael’s player Eddie O’Reilly was singing the praises of his club-mate and county star Michael Langan as he was able to slot over a superb free-kick in the dying embers to win a scrappy game against Dungloe at The Bridge.

Langan’s late winner was the home side’s first score of the second half as the wind severely affected the contest – St.Michaels led 0-08 to 0-01 at half time and, incredibly, it finished 0-09 to 0-08.

O’Reilly spoke to Ryan Ferry after full time at The Bridge…

 

St. Michaels have now won three from three in the Michael Murphy Sports Senior Football Championship.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Calculator and euros with the sign Pension
News, Audio, Top Stories

6 in 10 adults believe living standards will not meet needs after retirement

25 August 2024
Kian-Dawson
News, Top Stories

Young man killed in Inishowen road tragedy named

25 August 2024
IXEAKC23ON7KUJOYEVMQMBOW2Y
News, Audio, Top Stories

4 in 5 parents feel ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of new school year

25 August 2024
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Stephen Donnelly calls for social media ban for under 16s

25 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Calculator and euros with the sign Pension
News, Audio, Top Stories

6 in 10 adults believe living standards will not meet needs after retirement

25 August 2024
Kian-Dawson
News, Top Stories

Young man killed in Inishowen road tragedy named

25 August 2024
IXEAKC23ON7KUJOYEVMQMBOW2Y
News, Audio, Top Stories

4 in 5 parents feel ‘overwhelmed’ ahead of new school year

25 August 2024
children
News, Audio, Top Stories

Minister Stephen Donnelly calls for social media ban for under 16s

25 August 2024
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
News, Top Stories

Irish Defence Forces shelter in Lebanon overnight following Hezbollah and Israel air-strikes

25 August 2024
Road-Closed-Sign2
News, Top Stories

Foyle Road closed due to flooding

25 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube