Teenager dies in Quigley’s Point crash. Man in 20s seriously injured

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal, single-vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point.

The crash occurred at approximately 11.15pm on Saturday, 24th August, 2024.

The passenger, a male, in his teens, was fatally injured. The driver, a male (20s), was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, for treatment of injuries which are believed to be serious.

The road remains closed this morning to allow for an examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station at 074 9320540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station

