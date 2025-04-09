Calls for blue whiting policy to be set up after Killybegs fiasco

There’s calls for a blue whiting policy to be set up in a bid to protect the ability to land and process the fish for human consumption.

It’s after 750 tone of blue whiting had to be turned into fishmeal after a pier side monitor was carried out in Killybegs over the weekend.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says it is morally wrong that perfectly good food is being turned into fish meal when the market is crying out for them.

He says every effort must be made to protect fish during landings: