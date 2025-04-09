Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

€10K Home Makeover Draw

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Council urged to meet with Creeslough families

Donegal County Council has been asked to meet with the families bereaved in the Creeslough tragedy after it emerged this week that the council made a submission to An Bord Pleanala supporting the redevelopment of the site.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine described it as a slap in the face to the families, suggesting that a building was being prioritised over grieving families.

Director of Services Liam Ward said the council is well aware of the loss, but in terms of the planning application, the council’s report to An Bord Pleanala must set out the reason the council reached the decision it did.

He stressed it’s not meant to be an insult to the families, but the council’s obligation is to follow the statuary process, which is what it did.

Cllr Devine told the meeting he’ll be proposing that the council acquire the site through a CPO:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

protest luh
News, Top Stories

Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH

9 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

€35 million allocated to Donegal in HSE Captial Plan 2025

9 April 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

9 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News

Abuse of DCC housing staff condemned

9 April 2025
Advertisement

Related News

protest luh
News, Top Stories

Third protest organised for improved cancer services at LUH

9 April 2025
HSE logo
Top Stories, News

€35 million allocated to Donegal in HSE Captial Plan 2025

9 April 2025
garda gardai speeding
Audio, News, Top Stories

National Slow Down Day underway

9 April 2025
donegal county council logo large
Audio, News

Abuse of DCC housing staff condemned

9 April 2025
0_House-Keys
Audio, News

40 homes at risk with development of Ten-T

9 April 2025
Creeslough
Audio, News, Top Stories

Council urged to meet with Creeslough families

9 April 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube