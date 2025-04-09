Council urged to meet with Creeslough families

Donegal County Council has been asked to meet with the families bereaved in the Creeslough tragedy after it emerged this week that the council made a submission to An Bord Pleanala supporting the redevelopment of the site.

Cllr Thomas Sean Devine described it as a slap in the face to the families, suggesting that a building was being prioritised over grieving families.

Director of Services Liam Ward said the council is well aware of the loss, but in terms of the planning application, the council’s report to An Bord Pleanala must set out the reason the council reached the decision it did.

He stressed it’s not meant to be an insult to the families, but the council’s obligation is to follow the statuary process, which is what it did.

Cllr Devine told the meeting he’ll be proposing that the council acquire the site through a CPO: