Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Mega Summer Draw

Local Hero

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

IN this first hour we have a discussion about the amount of young people not doing Irish in their Leaving Certs and what can be done to increase the use of our language. Noel Cunningham also joins us to discuss the importance of being able to do small talk:

We catch up on listener comments and then chat to Elizabeth who tells us of how her new born daughter contracted RSV and her recovery battle. Elizabeth is asking parents of newborns to consider the offer of a jab to help reduce the risk from RSV. We also hear from the National Women’s Council about the ‘epidemic’ of gender based violence:

More listener feedback followed by concerns over the safety of the road at Gartan. Later we hear from Home Instead about a recruitment drive and a roadshow coming to Donegal which offers the experience of a person living with Dementia: 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 August 2024
bairbre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must go beyond paying lip service to the Irish Language – UÍ Chathail

28 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Derry murder to be held for additional 18 hours

28 August 2024
ecb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for banking levy to be increased to €400m

28 August 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

28 August 2024
bairbre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government must go beyond paying lip service to the Irish Language – UÍ Chathail

28 August 2024
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Man arrested in relation to Derry murder to be held for additional 18 hours

28 August 2024
ecb
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Doherty calls for banking levy to be increased to €400m

28 August 2024
Highland Radio, Donegal, Letterkenny, Hospital, Trolleys
News, Top Stories

41 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH this morning

28 August 2024
Crash Barriers
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for crash barrier in Gartan after second lorry goes off the road

28 August 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube