Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

IN this first hour we have a discussion about the amount of young people not doing Irish in their Leaving Certs and what can be done to increase the use of our language. Noel Cunningham also joins us to discuss the importance of being able to do small talk:

We catch up on listener comments and then chat to Elizabeth who tells us of how her new born daughter contracted RSV and her recovery battle. Elizabeth is asking parents of newborns to consider the offer of a jab to help reduce the risk from RSV. We also hear from the National Women’s Council about the ‘epidemic’ of gender based violence:

More listener feedback followed by concerns over the safety of the road at Gartan. Later we hear from Home Instead about a recruitment drive and a roadshow coming to Donegal which offers the experience of a person living with Dementia: