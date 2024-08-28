Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Round One offers issued by the CAO

Leaving cert students can now access their Round One CAO offers.

56 per cent of university offers are for applicant’s first preference choice.

Those looking to view their results can log onto the CAO website and they’ll also get a text or email about their application if they’ve opted for it.

Education Minister Norma Foley acknowledges some students will miss out on their offer because of a lottery system……………..

At the ATU’s Letterkenny campus, the highest points requirement is for 467 for Health Science with Physiotherapy Studies, although not all applicants who secured the points requirement were offered places.

437 points are required for Health Science with Occupational Therapy Studies, and 320 for Health Science with Dietetics Studies.

343 points are required for General Nursing, for Mental Health Nursing and 271 for Intellectual Disability Nursing.

 

More details HERE

*************************

ATU Points Requirements Level 8 – All Campuses

2024                                         
                                                                                  ROUND 1                                      
       Atlantic Technological University                                                                                       

AU300  Business - Accounting [Letterkenny]                                        332
                                         
AU301  Business [Letterkenny]                                                     287
                                         
AU302  Marketing with Online Technologies [Letterkenny]                           307
                                         
AU310  LLB (Law) [Letterkenny]                                                    327
                                         
AU311  Corporate Law [Letterkenny]                                                319
                                         
AU312  Communications with English [Letterkenny]                                  307
                                         
AU320  Sports and Exercise - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                           317
                                         
AU321  Athletic Therapy and Exercise Rehabilitation [Letterkenny]                 357
                                         
AU322  Hospitality Management [Letterkenny]                                       291
                                         
AU330  Design - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                                        #312
                                        
AU340  Fire Safety Engineering [Letterkenny]                                      310
                                         
AU341  Quantity Surveying [Letterkenny]                                           341
                                         
AU342  Construction Management [Letterkenny]                                      300
                                         
AU343  Architectural Technology [Letterkenny]                                     326
                                         
AU350  Mechanical Engineering [Letterkenny]                                       360
                                         
AU351  Electronic Engineering [Letterkenny]                                       342
                                         
AU360  Applied Computing [Letterkenny]                                            308
                                         
AU361  Computer Science [Letterkenny]                                             327
                                         
AU362  Cyberpsychology [Letterkenny]                                              320
                                         
AU363  Computing in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence [Letterkenny]        345
                                         
AU370  Food Science and Nutrition [Letterkenny]                                   308
                                         
AU371  Agriculture - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                                   316
                                         
AU372  Bioanalytical Science [Letterkenny]                                        369
                                         
AU373  Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Science [Letterkenny]                         346
                                         
AU380  General Nursing [Letterkenny]                                              343
                                         
AU381  Mental Health Nursing [Letterkenny]                                        272
                                         
AU382  Intellectual Disability Nursing [Letterkenny]                              271
                                         
AU390  Early Childhood Care, Health and Education [Letterkenny]                   300
                                         
AU391  Health and Social Care [Letterkenny]                                       308
                                         
AU600  Accounting [Galway]                                                        310
                                         
AU601  Business [Galway]                                                          280
                                         
AU602  Business Information Systems [Galway]                                      307
                                         
AU603  Marketing and Sales [Galway]                                               308
                                         
AU604  Finance and Economics [Galway]                                             310
                                         
AU605  Business with Entrepreneurship [Galway]                                    303
                                         
AU606  Rural Enterprise and Agri Business [Mountbellew]                           284
                                         
AU607  Digital Accounting [Galway]                                                348
                                         
AU615  Film and Documentary [Galway]                                              321
                                         
AU616  Creative Media and Storytelling [Galway]                                   303
                                         
AU617  Animation and Game Design [Galway]                                         401
                                         
AU618  Art (portfolio) [Galway]                                                   #838
                                        
AU620  Education (Art and Design and Communication Graphics) [Galway]             410
                                         
AU621  Textile and Fashion Design [Galway]                                        326
                                         
AU622  Interior Design [Galway]                                                   318
                                         
AU623  Graphic Design and Illustration [Galway]                                   318
                                         
AU624  Product Design [Galway]                                                    310
                                         
AU625  Heritage [Galway]                                                          337
                                         
AU628  International Tourism Management [Galway]                                  281
                                         
AU629  Event Management with Public Relations [Galway]                            280
                                         
AU630  International Hotel and Hospitality Management [Galway]                    288
                                         
AU631  Gastronomy Science and Food Innovation [Galway]                            281
                                         
AU635  Construction Management [Galway]                                           332
                                         
AU636  Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics [Galway]                     351
                                         
AU637  Architectural Technology [Galway]                                          327
                                         
AU638  Civil Engineering [Galway]                                                 410
                                         
AU642  Software and Electronic Engineering [Galway]                               309
                                         
AU645  Mechanical Engineering [Galway]                                            430
                                         
AU646  Energy Engineering [Galway]                                                328
                                         
AU647  Biomedical Engineering [Galway]                                            392
                                         
AU648  Agricultural Engineering [Galway]                                          334
                                         
AU649  Engineering - Common Entry [Galway]                                        462
                                         
AU650  Manufacturing Engineering Design [Galway]                                  319
                                         
AU655  Applied Freshwater and Marine Biology [Galway]                             400
                                         
AU656  Science - undenominated [Galway]                                           350
                                         
AU657  Agriculture and Environmental Management [Mountbellew]                     311
                                         
AU662  Sport and Exercise Science [Galway]                                        356
                                         
AU663  Public Health Nutrition [Galway]                                           357
                                         
AU664  Sports Coaching [Galway]                                                   318
                                         
AU668  Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science [Galway]                               361
                                         
AU669  Forensic Science and Analysis [Galway]                                     380
                                         
AU670  Applied Biology and Biopharmaceutical Science [Galway]                     378
                                         
AU671  Medical Science [Galway]                                                   490
                                         
AU675  Physics and Instrumentation [Galway]                                       317
                                         
AU676  Computing in Software Development [Galway]                                 341
                                         
AU677  Computing and Digital Media [Galway]                                       300
                                         
AU680  Education (Design, Graphics and Construction) [Letterfrack]                400
                                         
AU681  Furniture Design and Manufacture [Letterfrack]                             400
                                         
AU682  Furniture Making and Architectural Woodworking [Letterfrack]               403
                                         
AU683  Furniture Design Making and Technology - Common Entry [Letterfrack]        409
                                         
AU690  General Nursing [Castlebar]                                                342
                                         
AU691  Psychiatric Nursing [Castlebar]                                            273
                                         
AU693  Geography and Outdoor Education [Castlebar]                                352
                                         
AU694  History and Geography [Castlebar]                                          280
                                         
AU695  Early Childhood Education and Care [Castlebar]                             308
                                         
AU696  Applied Social Care [Castlebar]                                            309
                                         
AU698  Psychology [Castlebar]                                                     358
                                         
AU699  Outdoor and Environmental Education - Common Entry [Castlebar]             330
                                         
AU900  Business [Sligo]                                                           280
                                         
AU901  Business and ICT [Sligo]                                                   317
                                         
AU902  Accounting [Sligo]                                                         316
                                         
AU903  Sport with Business [Sligo]                                                310
                                         
AU904  Marketing [Sligo]                                                          305
                                         
AU905  Tourism and Event Management [Sligo]                                       284
                                         
AU906  Business and Irish [Sligo and St Angela`s]                                 339
                                         
AU915  Law and Business [Sligo]                                                   300
                                         
AU916  Sociology and Politics [Sligo]                                             328
                                         
AU917  English and Psychology [Sligo]                                             357
                                         
AU918  Social Care Practice [Sligo]                                               300
                                         
AU919  Early Education and Care [Sligo]                                           290
                                         
AU925  Architecture [Sligo]                                                       440
                                         
AU926  Interior Architecture and Design [Sligo]                                   401
                                         
AU927  Creative Design [Sligo]                                                    312
                                         
AU928  Fine Art (portfolio) [Sligo]                                               #371
                                        
AU929  Writing and Literature [Sligo]                                             306
                                         
AU930  Writing and Literature (online) [Sligo]                                    305
                                         
AU931  Performing Arts [Sligo]                                                    309
                                         
AU940  Engineering [Sligo]                                                        413
                                         
AU943  Mechanical Engineering [Sligo]                                             413
                                         
AU944  Civil Engineering [Sligo]                                                  418
                                         
AU945  Quantity Surveying [Sligo]                                                 346
                                         
AU946  Construction Project Management and Applied Technology [Sligo]             301
                                         
AU955  Computing [Sligo]                                                          307
                                         
AU956  Computer Networks and Cyber Security [Sligo]                               308
                                         
AU957  Software Development [Sligo]                                               321
                                         
AU965  Science [Sligo]                                                            402
                                         
AU966  Environmental Science with Ecology [Sligo]                                 339
                                         
AU967  Occupational Safety and Health [Sligo]                                     310
                                         
AU968  Pharmaceutical Science with Drug Development [Sligo]                       300
                                         
AU969  Biomedical Science [Sligo]                                                 351
                                         
AU970  Forensic Investigation and Analysis [Sligo]                                317
                                         
AU971  Health Science and Physical Activity [Sligo]                               321
                                         
AU972  Human Nutrition [Sligo]                                                    341
                                         
AU973  Clinical Measurement Physiology [Sligo]                                    465
                                         
AU985  Education, Home Economics and Biology - with concurrent Teacher Educatio   510*
                                        
AU986  Education, Home Economics and Religious Ed - with concurrent Teacher Edu   424
                                         
AU987  Education, Home Economics and Irish - with concurrent Teacher Education    429*
                                        
AU988  Education, Home Economics - with concurrent Teacher Education [Sligo, St   475*
                                        
AU989  Nutrition, Food and Business Management [Sligo, St Angela`s]               300
                                         
AU990  Home Economics [Sligo, St Angela`s]                                        350
                                         
AU991  General Nursing [Sligo, St Angela`s]                                       346
                                         
AU992  Intellectual Disability Nursing [Sligo, St Angela`s]                       282

ATU Points Requirements  Level 7/6  – All Campuses


                                                                                  2024                                         
                                                                                  ROUND 1                                      
       Atlantic Technological University                                                                                       

AU170  Health Science with Physiotherapy Studies [Letterkenny]                    467*
                                        
AU171  Health Science with Occupational Therapy Studies [Letterkenny]             437
                                         
AU172  Health Science with Dietetics Studies [Letterkenny]                        320
                                         
AU173  Dental Nursing [Letterkenny]                                               253
                                         
AU174  Pharmacy Technician [Letterkenny]                                          201
                                         
AU190  Early Childhood Care, Health and Education [Letterkenny]                   170
                                         
AU200  Business - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                                      233
                                         
AU210  Law with Criminal Justice [Letterkenny]                                    204
                                         
AU220  Culinary Arts [Killybegs]                                                  160
                                         
AU221  Tourism and Hospitality Operations [Letterkenny]                           222
                                         
AU222  Sport and Exercise [Letterkenny]                                           243
                                         
AU230  Film and Media Production [Letterkenny]                                    255
                                         
AU231  Animation [Letterkenny]                                                    #228
                                        
AU232  Fashion with Promotion [Letterkenny]                                       #235
                                        
AU233  Graphic Design and Illustration [Letterkenny]                              #225
                                        
AU240  Quantity Surveying [Letterkenny]                                           226
                                         
AU241  Civil Engineering [Letterkenny]                                            280
                                         
AU242  Construction - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                                  235
                                         
AU243  Building Engineering - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                          264
                                         
AU251  Mechanical Engineering [Letterkenny]                                       257
                                         
AU252  Electric Vehicle Engineering [Letterkenny]                                 224
                                         
AU253  Engineering - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                                   280
                                         
AU260  Computer Games Development [Letterkenny]                                   268
                                         
AU261  Computing [Letterkenny]                                                    206
                                         
AU262  Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics [Letterkenny]                          261
                                         
AU270  Science - Common Entry [Letterkenny]                                       225
                                         
AU271  Veterinary Nursing [Letterkenny]                                           380
                                         
AU272  Agriculture [Letterkenny]                                                  251
                                         
AU290  Inclusive Practice for Special Needs Assistance [Letterkenny]              252
                                         
AU401  Business [Galway]                                                          162
                                         
AU425  Heritage [Galway]                                                          250
                                         
AU426  Business in Tourism [Galway]                                               214
                                         
AU429  Culinary Arts Professional Chef Programme [Galway]                         216
                                         
AU491  Early Childhood Education and Care [Castlebar]                             187
                                         
AU501  Business [Galway]                                                          224
                                         
AU502  Business Information Systems [Galway]                                      253
                                         
AU503  Marketing and Sales [Galway]                                               251
                                         
AU505  Business with Entrepreneurship [Galway]                                    254
                                         
AU506  Rural Enterprise and Agri-Business [Mountbellew]                           
                                            
AU518  Art (portfolio) [Galway]                                                   #513
                                        
AU519  Design - Common Entry [Galway]                                             251
                                         
AU531  Gastronomy Science and Food Innovation [Galway]                            232
                                         
AU532  Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management - Common Entry [Galway]          224
                                         
AU535  Construction Management [Galway]                                           262
                                         
AU536  Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics [Galway]                     251
                                         
AU537  Architectural Technology [Galway]                                          255
                                         
AU538  Civil Engineering [Galway]                                                 302
                                         
AU542  Software and Electronic Engineering [Galway]                               250
                                         
AU545  Mechanical Engineering [Galway]                                            303
                                         
AU546  Energy Engineering [Galway]                                                
                                            
AU547  Biomedical Engineering [Galway]                                            300
                                         
AU548  Agricultural Engineering [Galway]                                          
                                            
AU549  Engineering - Common Entry [Galway]                                        317
                                         
AU550  Manufacturing Engineering Design [Galway]                                  
                                            
AU555  Applied Freshwater and Marine Biology [Galway]                             300
                                         
AU556  Science - undenominated [Galway]                                           280
                                         
AU557  Agriculture and Environmental Management [Mountbellew]                     269
                                         
AU568  Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science [Galway]                               306
                                         
AU569  Applied Biology and Biopharmaceutical Science [Galway]                     282
                                         
AU575  Physics and Instrumentation [Galway]                                       
                                            
AU576  Computing in Software Development [Galway]                                 263
                                         
AU577  Computing and Digital Media [Galway]                                       254
                                         
AU583  Furniture Design, Making and Technology - Common Entry [Letterfrack]       320
                                         
AU590  Outdoor Education [Castlebar]                                              244
                                         
AU591  History and Geography [Castlebar]                                          211
                                         
AU593  Applied Social Care [Castlebar]                                            251
                                         
AU715  Engineering [Sligo]                                                        260
                                         
AU717  Applied Construction Technology [Sligo]                                    189
                                         
AU725  Computing [Sligo]                                                          174
                                         
AU730  Science [Sligo]                                                            168
                                         
AU800  Business [Sligo]                                                           224
                                         
AU802  Marketing [Sligo]                                                          253
                                         
AU803  International Tourism and Event Management [Sligo]                         225
                                         
AU804  Applied Sport with Business [Sligo]                                        242
                                         
AU820  Interior Architecture and Design [Sligo]                                   270
                                         
AU821  Creative Design [Sligo]                                                    231
                                         
AU822  Fine Art (portfolio) [Sligo]                                               #371
                                        
AU823  Performing Arts (Acting) [Sligo]                                           229
                                         
AU824  Performing Arts (Theatre Design) [Sligo]                                   223
                                         
AU830  Engineering [Sligo]                                                        270
                                         
AU831  Mechatronic Engineering [Sligo]                                            252
                                         
AU833  Mechanical Engineering [Sligo]                                             260
                                         
AU835  Civil Engineering [Sligo]                                                  289
                                         
AU836  Quantity Surveying [Sligo]                                                 224
                                         
AU837  Advanced Wood and Sustainable Building Technology [Sligo]                  225
                                         
AU845  Computing [Sligo]                                                          
                                            
AU846  Computer Networks and Cyber Security [Sligo]                               253
                                         
AU847  Software Development [Sligo]                                               264
                                         
AU848  Games Development [Sligo]                                                  257
                                         
AU855  Environmental Science with Ecology [Sligo]                                 280
                                         
AU856  Occupational Safety and Health [Sligo]                                     246
                                         
AU857  Pharmaceutical Science with Drug Development [Sligo]                       241
                                         
AU858  Biomedical Science [Sligo]                                                 262
                                         
AU859  Forensic Investigation and Analysis [Sligo]                                260
                                         
AU861  Health Science and Physiology [Sligo]                                      273
                                         
AU862  Human Nutrition [Sligo]                                                    281
