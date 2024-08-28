Round One offers issued by the CAO

Leaving cert students can now access their Round One CAO offers.

56 per cent of university offers are for applicant’s first preference choice.

Those looking to view their results can log onto the CAO website and they’ll also get a text or email about their application if they’ve opted for it.

Education Minister Norma Foley acknowledges some students will miss out on their offer because of a lottery system……………..

At the ATU’s Letterkenny campus, the highest points requirement is for 467 for Health Science with Physiotherapy Studies, although not all applicants who secured the points requirement were offered places.

437 points are required for Health Science with Occupational Therapy Studies, and 320 for Health Science with Dietetics Studies.

343 points are required for General Nursing, for Mental Health Nursing and 271 for Intellectual Disability Nursing.

More details HERE

*************************

ATU Points Requirements Level 8 – All Campuses

2024 ROUND 1 Atlantic Technological University AU300 Business - Accounting [Letterkenny] 332 AU301 Business [Letterkenny] 287 AU302 Marketing with Online Technologies [Letterkenny] 307 AU310 LLB (Law) [Letterkenny] 327 AU311 Corporate Law [Letterkenny] 319 AU312 Communications with English [Letterkenny] 307 AU320 Sports and Exercise - Common Entry [Letterkenny] 317 AU321 Athletic Therapy and Exercise Rehabilitation [Letterkenny] 357 AU322 Hospitality Management [Letterkenny] 291 AU330 Design - Common Entry [Letterkenny] #312 AU340 Fire Safety Engineering [Letterkenny] 310 AU341 Quantity Surveying [Letterkenny] 341 AU342 Construction Management [Letterkenny] 300 AU343 Architectural Technology [Letterkenny] 326 AU350 Mechanical Engineering [Letterkenny] 360 AU351 Electronic Engineering [Letterkenny] 342 AU360 Applied Computing [Letterkenny] 308 AU361 Computer Science [Letterkenny] 327 AU362 Cyberpsychology [Letterkenny] 320 AU363 Computing in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence [Letterkenny] 345 AU370 Food Science and Nutrition [Letterkenny] 308 AU371 Agriculture - Common Entry [Letterkenny] 316 AU372 Bioanalytical Science [Letterkenny] 369 AU373 Pharmaceutical and Medicinal Science [Letterkenny] 346 AU380 General Nursing [Letterkenny] 343 AU381 Mental Health Nursing [Letterkenny] 272 AU382 Intellectual Disability Nursing [Letterkenny] 271 AU390 Early Childhood Care, Health and Education [Letterkenny] 300 AU391 Health and Social Care [Letterkenny] 308 AU600 Accounting [Galway] 310 AU601 Business [Galway] 280 AU602 Business Information Systems [Galway] 307 AU603 Marketing and Sales [Galway] 308 AU604 Finance and Economics [Galway] 310 AU605 Business with Entrepreneurship [Galway] 303 AU606 Rural Enterprise and Agri Business [Mountbellew] 284 AU607 Digital Accounting [Galway] 348 AU615 Film and Documentary [Galway] 321 AU616 Creative Media and Storytelling [Galway] 303 AU617 Animation and Game Design [Galway] 401 AU618 Art (portfolio) [Galway] #838 AU620 Education (Art and Design and Communication Graphics) [Galway] 410 AU621 Textile and Fashion Design [Galway] 326 AU622 Interior Design [Galway] 318 AU623 Graphic Design and Illustration [Galway] 318 AU624 Product Design [Galway] 310 AU625 Heritage [Galway] 337 AU628 International Tourism Management [Galway] 281 AU629 Event Management with Public Relations [Galway] 280 AU630 International Hotel and Hospitality Management [Galway] 288 AU631 Gastronomy Science and Food Innovation [Galway] 281 AU635 Construction Management [Galway] 332 AU636 Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics [Galway] 351 AU637 Architectural Technology [Galway] 327 AU638 Civil Engineering [Galway] 410 AU642 Software and Electronic Engineering [Galway] 309 AU645 Mechanical Engineering [Galway] 430 AU646 Energy Engineering [Galway] 328 AU647 Biomedical Engineering [Galway] 392 AU648 Agricultural Engineering [Galway] 334 AU649 Engineering - Common Entry [Galway] 462 AU650 Manufacturing Engineering Design [Galway] 319 AU655 Applied Freshwater and Marine Biology [Galway] 400 AU656 Science - undenominated [Galway] 350 AU657 Agriculture and Environmental Management [Mountbellew] 311 AU662 Sport and Exercise Science [Galway] 356 AU663 Public Health Nutrition [Galway] 357 AU664 Sports Coaching [Galway] 318 AU668 Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science [Galway] 361 AU669 Forensic Science and Analysis [Galway] 380 AU670 Applied Biology and Biopharmaceutical Science [Galway] 378 AU671 Medical Science [Galway] 490 AU675 Physics and Instrumentation [Galway] 317 AU676 Computing in Software Development [Galway] 341 AU677 Computing and Digital Media [Galway] 300 AU680 Education (Design, Graphics and Construction) [Letterfrack] 400 AU681 Furniture Design and Manufacture [Letterfrack] 400 AU682 Furniture Making and Architectural Woodworking [Letterfrack] 403 AU683 Furniture Design Making and Technology - Common Entry [Letterfrack] 409 AU690 General Nursing [Castlebar] 342 AU691 Psychiatric Nursing [Castlebar] 273 AU693 Geography and Outdoor Education [Castlebar] 352 AU694 History and Geography [Castlebar] 280 AU695 Early Childhood Education and Care [Castlebar] 308 AU696 Applied Social Care [Castlebar] 309 AU698 Psychology [Castlebar] 358 AU699 Outdoor and Environmental Education - Common Entry [Castlebar] 330 AU900 Business [Sligo] 280 AU901 Business and ICT [Sligo] 317 AU902 Accounting [Sligo] 316 AU903 Sport with Business [Sligo] 310 AU904 Marketing [Sligo] 305 AU905 Tourism and Event Management [Sligo] 284 AU906 Business and Irish [Sligo and St Angela`s] 339 AU915 Law and Business [Sligo] 300 AU916 Sociology and Politics [Sligo] 328 AU917 English and Psychology [Sligo] 357 AU918 Social Care Practice [Sligo] 300 AU919 Early Education and Care [Sligo] 290 AU925 Architecture [Sligo] 440 AU926 Interior Architecture and Design [Sligo] 401 AU927 Creative Design [Sligo] 312 AU928 Fine Art (portfolio) [Sligo] #371 AU929 Writing and Literature [Sligo] 306 AU930 Writing and Literature (online) [Sligo] 305 AU931 Performing Arts [Sligo] 309 AU940 Engineering [Sligo] 413 AU943 Mechanical Engineering [Sligo] 413 AU944 Civil Engineering [Sligo] 418 AU945 Quantity Surveying [Sligo] 346 AU946 Construction Project Management and Applied Technology [Sligo] 301 AU955 Computing [Sligo] 307 AU956 Computer Networks and Cyber Security [Sligo] 308 AU957 Software Development [Sligo] 321 AU965 Science [Sligo] 402 AU966 Environmental Science with Ecology [Sligo] 339 AU967 Occupational Safety and Health [Sligo] 310 AU968 Pharmaceutical Science with Drug Development [Sligo] 300 AU969 Biomedical Science [Sligo] 351 AU970 Forensic Investigation and Analysis [Sligo] 317 AU971 Health Science and Physical Activity [Sligo] 321 AU972 Human Nutrition [Sligo] 341 AU973 Clinical Measurement Physiology [Sligo] 465 AU985 Education, Home Economics and Biology - with concurrent Teacher Educatio 510* AU986 Education, Home Economics and Religious Ed - with concurrent Teacher Edu 424 AU987 Education, Home Economics and Irish - with concurrent Teacher Education 429* AU988 Education, Home Economics - with concurrent Teacher Education [Sligo, St 475* AU989 Nutrition, Food and Business Management [Sligo, St Angela`s] 300 AU990 Home Economics [Sligo, St Angela`s] 350 AU991 General Nursing [Sligo, St Angela`s] 346 AU992 Intellectual Disability Nursing [Sligo, St Angela`s] 282

ATU Points Requirements Level 7/6 – All Campuses

2024 ROUND 1 Atlantic Technological University AU170 Health Science with Physiotherapy Studies [Letterkenny] 467* AU171 Health Science with Occupational Therapy Studies [Letterkenny] 437 AU172 Health Science with Dietetics Studies [Letterkenny] 320 AU173 Dental Nursing [Letterkenny] 253 AU174 Pharmacy Technician [Letterkenny] 201 AU190 Early Childhood Care, Health and Education [Letterkenny] 170 AU200 Business - Common Entry [Letterkenny] 233 AU210 Law with Criminal Justice [Letterkenny] 204 AU220 Culinary Arts [Killybegs] 160 AU221 Tourism and Hospitality Operations [Letterkenny] 222 AU222 Sport and Exercise [Letterkenny] 243 AU230 Film and Media Production [Letterkenny] 255 AU231 Animation [Letterkenny] #228 AU232 Fashion with Promotion [Letterkenny] #235 AU233 Graphic Design and Illustration [Letterkenny] #225 AU240 Quantity Surveying [Letterkenny] 226 AU241 Civil Engineering [Letterkenny] 280 AU242 Construction - Common Entry [Letterkenny] 235 AU243 Building Engineering - Common Entry [Letterkenny] 264 AU251 Mechanical Engineering [Letterkenny] 257 AU252 Electric Vehicle Engineering [Letterkenny] 224 AU253 Engineering - Common Entry [Letterkenny] 280 AU260 Computer Games Development [Letterkenny] 268 AU261 Computing [Letterkenny] 206 AU262 Cybersecurity and Digital Forensics [Letterkenny] 261 AU270 Science - Common Entry [Letterkenny] 225 AU271 Veterinary Nursing [Letterkenny] 380 AU272 Agriculture [Letterkenny] 251 AU290 Inclusive Practice for Special Needs Assistance [Letterkenny] 252 AU401 Business [Galway] 162 AU425 Heritage [Galway] 250 AU426 Business in Tourism [Galway] 214 AU429 Culinary Arts Professional Chef Programme [Galway] 216 AU491 Early Childhood Education and Care [Castlebar] 187 AU501 Business [Galway] 224 AU502 Business Information Systems [Galway] 253 AU503 Marketing and Sales [Galway] 251 AU505 Business with Entrepreneurship [Galway] 254 AU506 Rural Enterprise and Agri-Business [Mountbellew] AU518 Art (portfolio) [Galway] #513 AU519 Design - Common Entry [Galway] 251 AU531 Gastronomy Science and Food Innovation [Galway] 232 AU532 Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management - Common Entry [Galway] 224 AU535 Construction Management [Galway] 262 AU536 Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics [Galway] 251 AU537 Architectural Technology [Galway] 255 AU538 Civil Engineering [Galway] 302 AU542 Software and Electronic Engineering [Galway] 250 AU545 Mechanical Engineering [Galway] 303 AU546 Energy Engineering [Galway] AU547 Biomedical Engineering [Galway] 300 AU548 Agricultural Engineering [Galway] AU549 Engineering - Common Entry [Galway] 317 AU550 Manufacturing Engineering Design [Galway] AU555 Applied Freshwater and Marine Biology [Galway] 300 AU556 Science - undenominated [Galway] 280 AU557 Agriculture and Environmental Management [Mountbellew] 269 AU568 Chemical and Pharmaceutical Science [Galway] 306 AU569 Applied Biology and Biopharmaceutical Science [Galway] 282 AU575 Physics and Instrumentation [Galway] AU576 Computing in Software Development [Galway] 263 AU577 Computing and Digital Media [Galway] 254 AU583 Furniture Design, Making and Technology - Common Entry [Letterfrack] 320 AU590 Outdoor Education [Castlebar] 244 AU591 History and Geography [Castlebar] 211 AU593 Applied Social Care [Castlebar] 251 AU715 Engineering [Sligo] 260 AU717 Applied Construction Technology [Sligo] 189 AU725 Computing [Sligo] 174 AU730 Science [Sligo] 168 AU800 Business [Sligo] 224 AU802 Marketing [Sligo] 253 AU803 International Tourism and Event Management [Sligo] 225 AU804 Applied Sport with Business [Sligo] 242 AU820 Interior Architecture and Design [Sligo] 270 AU821 Creative Design [Sligo] 231 AU822 Fine Art (portfolio) [Sligo] #371 AU823 Performing Arts (Acting) [Sligo] 229 AU824 Performing Arts (Theatre Design) [Sligo] 223 AU830 Engineering [Sligo] 270 AU831 Mechatronic Engineering [Sligo] 252 AU833 Mechanical Engineering [Sligo] 260 AU835 Civil Engineering [Sligo] 289 AU836 Quantity Surveying [Sligo] 224 AU837 Advanced Wood and Sustainable Building Technology [Sligo] 225 AU845 Computing [Sligo] AU846 Computer Networks and Cyber Security [Sligo] 253 AU847 Software Development [Sligo] 264 AU848 Games Development [Sligo] 257 AU855 Environmental Science with Ecology [Sligo] 280 AU856 Occupational Safety and Health [Sligo] 246 AU857 Pharmaceutical Science with Drug Development [Sligo] 241 AU858 Biomedical Science [Sligo] 262 AU859 Forensic Investigation and Analysis [Sligo] 260 AU861 Health Science and Physiology [Sligo] 273 AU862 Human Nutrition [Sligo] 281